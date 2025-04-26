Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Casey DeSmith headshot

Casey DeSmith News: Draws in for third period of loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 10:38pm

DeSmith stopped 13 of 14 shots in relief of Jake Oettinger in Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Avalanche in Game 4.

Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports Oettinger was given the third frame off for rest after stopping 31 of 34 shots over the first two periods. DeSmith likely won't see a substantial boost in playing time over the remainder of the Stars' postseason run. The 33-year-old did well in the backup role during the regular season with a 14-8-2 record, a 2.59 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 27 outings.

Casey DeSmith
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now