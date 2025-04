Primeau was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday.

Primeau posted a 2-3-1 record with a 4.70 GAA and an .836 save percentage across 11 outings with the Canadiens during the 2024-25 regular season. If Sam Montembeault (lower body) is unavailable for Game 4 against Washington on Sunday, Primeau could be Jakub Dobes' backup.