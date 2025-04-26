Charlie Lindgren News: Makes relief appearance
Lindgren stopped four of five shots in relief of Logan Thompson (lower body) in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Canadiens in Game 3.
Thompson's injury didn't look good, and it could be Lindgren's crease for a while in the postseason. Lindgren went 20-14-3 with a 2.73 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 39 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. The 31-year-old has limited experience as a starter but may find some motivation by playing against his former team if he has to play regularly in Thompon's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now