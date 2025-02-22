Charlie McAvoy Injury: Lands on IR
McAvoy (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
McAvoy has an infection in his right shoulder as well as an AC joint injury, so he could be out for a while. The Bruins have yet to reveal an official timeline for his absence, but losing McAvoy is a big hit to a team in the middle of the playoff race. Mason Lohrei figures to pick up power-play time in the interim.
