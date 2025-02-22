Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Charlie McAvoy headshot

Charlie McAvoy Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

McAvoy (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

McAvoy has an infection in his right shoulder as well as an AC joint injury, so he could be out for a while. The Bruins have yet to reveal an official timeline for his absence, but losing McAvoy is a big hit to a team in the middle of the playoff race. Mason Lohrei figures to pick up power-play time in the interim.

Charlie McAvoy
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now