Charlie McAvoy Injury: Out for season

McAvoy (shoulder) will not return this season, Joe Haggerty of Boston Sports Journal reports Thursday.

McAvoy suffered the injury during the 4 Nations Face-Off in February and never returned to Boston's lineup. McAvoy ends the season with seven goals, 16 assists, 89 hits and 81 blocked shots over 50 regular-season games. He is expected to be fully recovered by the start of training camp in September.