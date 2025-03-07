Chase Stillman News: Acquired by Pittsburgh

Stillman, Max Graham and a 2027 third-round pick were acquired by Pittsburgh from New Jersey on Friday in exchange for Cody Glass and Johnny Gruden.

Stillman has three goals, nine points and 26 PIM in 46 outings with AHL Utica in 2024-25. He hasn't appeared in an NHL game yet, but he's still just 21 years old, and the Devils did take him with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, so he might end up helping Pittsburgh in the future.