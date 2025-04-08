Chaz Lucius News: Ending career

Lucius has announced the end of his playing career after being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

Lucius has dealt with multiple joint injuries during his playing career, and his diagnosis with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome explains those issues. He was advised to end his playing career following the diagnosis. It's an unfortunate end to Lucius' time in hockey, which saw him drafted 18th overall in 2021. He played three seasons in the professional ranks but was limited to 54 games, earning seven goals and 20 assists during his time with AHL Manitoba. He was also a bronze medalist with Team USA during the 2022-23 World Junior Championship.