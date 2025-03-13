Chris Tanev Injury: Game-time call versus Cats
Tanev (upper body) will be a game-time decision against Florida on Thursday, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Tanev looks set to return from a six-game absence due to his upper-body injury. If the veteran blueliner is back in the lineup, it will likely mean Philippe Myers is relegated to a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch. On the year, the 35-year-old Tanev is averaging 20:27 of ice time but those minutes could drop after the Leafs brought in Brandon Carlo at the trade deadline.
