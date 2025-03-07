Fantasy Hockey
Chris Tanev headshot

Chris Tanev Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Head coach Craig Berube said Friday that Tanev (upper body) is "doubtful" for Saturday's game against the Avalanche, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Tanev has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury, and there was initially hope that he'd be able to return to the lineup Saturday. However, he'll likely require at least one more game on the shelf, while his next opportunity to return will be Monday against Utah.

Chris Tanev
Toronto Maple Leafs
