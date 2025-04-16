Chris Tanev News: No points since return

Tanev was held off the scoresheet for the 17th game in a row in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Sabres.

Tanev hasn't registered a point since returning from an upper-body injury that cost him six contests in March. In the 17 games since, he's racked up 38 blocked shots, a plus-4 rating and 12 shots on net, though he didn't block a shot Tuesday. Even with the missed time, Tanev is fifth in the NHL with 189 blocks this season. He's added 17 points, 42 shots on net and a plus-30 rating as a defensive ace in the Maple Leafs' top four.