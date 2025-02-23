Chris Tanev News: Rare two-point outing
Tanev scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged two PIM and went plus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
The shutdown pairing of Tanev and Jake McCabe combined for four points and a plus-6 rating in the contest. Tanev appears refreshed following the 4 Nations Face-Off break with three points over his last two outings. The 35-year-old defenseman is up to two goals, 17 points, 30 shots on net, 152 blocked shots and a plus-27 rating through 56 appearances this season. He last reached the 20-point mark in 2021-22 with the Flames during a 28-point career year, and he's on pace to get back there for the fourth time in his career.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now