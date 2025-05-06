Chris Tanev News: Two-point effort against Florida

Tanev scored a goal and added an assist Monday in the Maple Leafs' 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1 of their second-round series.

After managing just one assist in six games during the first round against the Senators, the veteran blueliner got a lucky bounce in the second period on a puck he flipped toward the net from the blue line, and it snuck under Sergei Bobrovsky's arm. Tanev had a productive regular season -- his 31 points in 75 appearances was the second-best total of his career -- but Monday's tally was only his second career goal in 67 playoff games.