Chris Wagner News: Sent down by Colorado

Wagner was reassigned to AHL Colorado on Monday.

Wagner was called up by the Avalanche last week, and he made four appearances during his time with the NHL club. He recorded no points, six hits, four blocked shots and five PIM while averaging 8:12 of ice time, but he'll be sent back to the minors now that the Avalanche have concluded their regular season. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Wagner rejoin Colorado's taxi squad in the near future.