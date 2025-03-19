Fantasy Hockey
Christian Dvorak headshot

Christian Dvorak News: Erupts for four points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Dvorak scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

After opening the scoring just 127 seconds into the first period, Dvorak dished three helpers in the third as Montreal took control of the game. The four points represented a career-best performance for the 29-year-old, and the Habs' third line was the start of the show -- Dvorak, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher combined for four goals and nine points. While Dvorak has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests, on the season he has just eight goals and 25 points in 67 appearances.

Christian Dvorak
Montreal Canadiens
