Christian Dvorak News: Nets goal in Thursday's loss

Dvorak scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

Dvorak has found his scoring touch lately with four goals and three assists over his last six games. The 29-year-old is still playing in a third-line role, so it remains to be seen if these gains will stick. He's up to 10 goals, 27 points, 98 shots on net, 38 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 71 appearances, giving him an outside chance of getting to the 30-point mark for the first time since 2021-22.