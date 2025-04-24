Christian Dvorak News: Nets goal Wednesday

Dvorak scored a goal while racking up two shots, a hit and a blocked shot in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.

Dvorak opened the scoring at the 1:16 mark of the second period with a backhand that went past Logan Thompson, but that would be all the offense the Canadiens would muster. This goal snapped a four-game scoring drought for the 29-year-old center, but the Canadiens shouldn't rely on Dvorak to carry the team offensively. He recorded 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 82 regular-season appearances.