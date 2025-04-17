Fantasy Hockey
Clay Stevenson headshot

Clay Stevenson News: Busy in NHL debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Stevenson stopped 33 of 38 shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Stevenson made his NHL debut Thursday. He kept things fairly close through two periods, but the Penguins scored twice in a span of 15 seconds in the third to run away with the win. Stevenson's time in the NHL is likely to be limited -- he'll head back to AHL Hershey once Logan Thompson (upper body) is ready to return. Even if Thompson misses some playoff games, Charlie Lindgren is likely to get the starts over Stevenson.

