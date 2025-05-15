Fantasy Hockey
Clay Stevenson headshot

Clay Stevenson News: Called up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Stevenson was recalled from AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Stevenson's elevation to the NHL roster could be an indication that Logan Thompson or Charlie Lindgren is in danger of missing out against the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Thursday. The Bears aren't in action until Friday's clash with Charlotte, so there is still time for Stevenson to head back down if he's not needed by the Caps.

Clay Stevenson
Washington Capitals
