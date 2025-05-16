Fantasy Hockey
Clay Stevenson News: Returns to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Stevenson was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

Stevenson was with the Capitals because Charlie Lindgren (personal) was questionable for Game 5 against Carolina on Thursday, but Lindgren ended up serving as the backup goaltender while Logan Thompson got the start. Washington lost that game 3-1 and was eliminated from the playoffs, so Stevenson will return to Hershey. The 26-year-old had a 2.94 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 33 regular-season outings with the minor-league squad.

