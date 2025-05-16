Clay Stevenson News: Returns to minors

Stevenson was reassigned to AHL Hershey on Friday.

Stevenson was with the Capitals because Charlie Lindgren (personal) was questionable for Game 5 against Carolina on Thursday, but Lindgren ended up serving as the backup goaltender while Logan Thompson got the start. Washington lost that game 3-1 and was eliminated from the playoffs, so Stevenson will return to Hershey. The 26-year-old had a 2.94 GAA and an .888 save percentage across 33 regular-season outings with the minor-league squad.