Clay Stevenson News: Sent to AHL

Stevenson was loaned to AHL Hershey on Thursday.

Stevenson had been with the NHL club since mid-April, and he started in the Capitals' regular-season finale in Pittsburgh, allowing five goals on 33 shots (.868 save percentage) en route to the loss. He didn't appear in the Capitals' first-round series in the playoffs and should have a chance to contribute for the Bears during the Calder Cup Playoffs.