Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cody Glass headshot

Cody Glass Injury: Injured Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Glass sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Carolina in Game 1, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Glass logged two hits and a minus-1 rating in 9:04 of ice time prior to departing. The right-shot center should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday. If he's forced to miss any time, Curtis Lazar or Tomas Tatar could draw back into the lineup.

Cody Glass
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now