Cody Glass Injury: Injured Sunday

Glass sustained an undisclosed injury in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Carolina in Game 1, and there was no update on his status after the contest, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Glass logged two hits and a minus-1 rating in 9:04 of ice time prior to departing. The right-shot center should be considered day-to-day ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday. If he's forced to miss any time, Curtis Lazar or Tomas Tatar could draw back into the lineup.