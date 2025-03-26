Cody Glass Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Glass has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to an unspecified injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While the nature and severity of Glass' injury aren't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. The 25-year-old had appeared in each of the Devils' last eight matchups, logging two goals, four assists, eight hits and a plus-6 rating while averaging 15:19 of ice time during that span.