Cody Glass Injury: Won't play against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Glass has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Chicago due to an unspecified injury, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

While the nature and severity of Glass' injury aren't yet clear, he'll be forced to miss at least one game due to the issue. The 25-year-old had appeared in each of the Devils' last eight matchups, logging two goals, four assists, eight hits and a plus-6 rating while averaging 15:19 of ice time during that span.

