This article is part of our Category Targets series.

Despite amassing six goals and 16 points in his last 14 outings, Schmaltz is still widely available in fantasy leagues. He is worth adding from the waiver wire ahead of a four-game week for Utah. Schmaltz has been productive on the top line alongside Clayton Keller at even strength, though his lack of power-play points (one goal, three assists) during that 14-game stretch is slightly concerning. Still, the 29-year-old Schmaltz ranks third on his team with 20 points on the man advantage. He also sits third on the club with 156 shots on target. For fantasy managers seeking an offensive boost, Schmaltz is a great option.

Fantasy managers looking to tinker with their rosters will benefit from zeroing in on specific categories. Whether you are looking for long-term fits or short-term options, there should be a plethora of potential pickups to help your fantasy squad.

Let's get into this week's suggestions for your consideration.

Nick Schmaltz, C/RW, Hockey Club (35% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots

Mason Marchment, LW, Stars (26% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Marchment's four-game point streak ended in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over Philadelphia, but his production in March still makes him an attractive pickup option for potential fantasy managers. He has accounted for three goals (two on the power play), four assists, 18 shots and 15 hits through 10 appearances this month. While the team has missed the presence of injured forward Tyler Seguin, Marchment has been productive alongside Matt Duchene this season. Had Marchment stayed healthier, he could have flirted with the 60-point mark in 2024-25. Dallas plays four times this week, including games on Monday and Wednesday, making Marchment a solid roster choice.

Tony DeAngelo, D, Islanders (14% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Blocks/PP

DeAngelo has collected one goal, six helpers, 15 shots and eight blocks in his past eight appearances. Due to two multipoint efforts, he has five assists in the last four contests while logging more than 23 minutes in each game. DeAngelo has been playing on the top unit power-play combination alongside Noah Dobson. The 29-year-old DeAngelo offers decent category coverage going into a four-game week for the Islanders.

Ryan Hartman, C/RW, Wild (12% rostered) for Assists/Shots/Hits/PP

Since returning from an eight-game suspension, Hartman has produced three goals and three assists in nine appearances. He hasn't gone more than one outing without finding the scoresheet during that nine-game run while posting eight hits and four power-play points (two goals, two assists). Despite being bumped from a top-six spot, Hartman still plays on Minnesota's first unit in man-advantage situations, giving him fantasy value ahead of a four-game week for Minnesota.

Bobby McMann, LW, Maple Leafs (6% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

McMann has already reached career highs in 2024-25, tallying 19 goals and 31 points through 62 games. He has two goals, one assist, 12 shots and five hits in the past four contests. McMann has been skating on the second line with red-hot forwards John Tavares and William Nylander. The Maple Leafs play four times this week, including a three-game road trip in California. The 28-year-old McMann has plenty of fantasy upside if he maintains a spot in Toronto's talented top six.

Ryan McLeod, C, Sabres (4% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

McLeod also appeared in last week's installment before racking up two goals and four assists in four games. Granted, he erupted for one goal and four points in a 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Sunday. Still, McLeod has been all over the scoresheet since January, generating 11 goals and 24 points in his last 25 outings. He has earned three goals and 11 points in nine appearances ahead of a four-game week for the Sabres. McLeod has been a fixture in the top six at even strength while seeing time on the power play and penalty kill.

David Perron, LW/RW, Senators (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots/Hits

Perron has been a steady source of offensive production in March, accumulating five goals and three assists in 11 games. He has added 11 shots and 27 hits over that stretch to supplement his fantasy appeal. Perron has been building momentum on Ottawa's second line alongside Dylan Cozens and Drake Batherson. The 36-year-old Perron was among last week's recommendations and remains a solid under-the-radar option. The Senators play four times this week against opponents below them in the standings.

Simon Holmstrom, RW, Islanders (3% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Holmstrom has registered three goals on nine shots and one assist during his four-game point streak. He has earned career highs in 2024-25, notching 17 goals and 38 points through 62 appearances. Holmstrom has topped 20 minutes of playing time in eight of the last 12 games. He has been skating on the top line with Bo Horvat and Kyle Palmieri at even strength and the first power-play combination. It's a big four-game week for the Islanders, including matchups on Monday and Wednesday, as the team battles for a playoff spot. Holmstrom possesses under-the-radar fantasy upside if he remains hot offensively.

Cody Glass, C/RW, Devils (1% rostered) for Assists/Points/Shots/Hits

Since being acquired from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline, Glass has been a great addition for the Devils. He has supplied two goals, four assists, six shots, three blocks and six hits in seven matches. With Jack Hughes out for the remainder of 2024-25 following shoulder surgery, Glass has been centering the second line alongside Jesper Bratt, who has a team-leading 81 points through 71 games. The 25-year-old Glass has failed to earn at least one point on only two occasions since joining the Devils. If Glass' newfound consistency and category coverage continue, he will have plenty of upside in deeper leagues during a busy week for New Jersey. The team plays four times, including contests on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Brendan Gallagher, RW, Canadiens (1% rostered) for Goals/Points/Shots

Gallagher has compiled two goals on nine shots and three assists across a three-game point streak. He has struggled with offensive consistency in 2024-25, but he's tied for third on the team with 17 goals and has 129 shots on the net. Montreal plays four times this week as the team attempts to secure a playoff berth, and Gallagher has emerged as a solid contributor.