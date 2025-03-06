Cole Caufield News: Extends goal, point streaks

Caufield scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Caufield scored for the fourth game in a row, and he has five tallies and two assists during a six-game point streak. The 24-year-old winger's tally tied this contest at 1-1 in the first period. Caufield is up to 31 goals, 56 points, 184 shots on net, 49 hits and a minus-1 rating over 62 appearances. While he's shooting a career-high 16.8 percent, he's been near that level before in 2022-23 with a 16.5 percent mark. He's also been a little more selective in 2024-25, averaging around three shots per game compared to just under four shots per game in 2023-24, when he shot just 8.9 percent.