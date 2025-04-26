Cole Caufield News: Records two points in Game 3

Caufield recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 6-3 win over the Capitals in Game 3. He also attempted 11 shots on goal and recorded two hits.

The 11 shots on goal were a season-high mark for Caufield, who had attempted double-digit shots just once before in 2024-25. Caufield has recorded three points (two goals, one assist) in three games in the series while also tallying 19 shots on goal and two hits. Caufield also posted career-high numbers in the regular season with 70 points (37 goals, 33 assists) in 82 outings.