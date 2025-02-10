Cole Eiserman News: Excelling as rookie

Eiserman has scored 15 goals while adding eight helpers in 25 contests with Boston University.

Eiserman's 15 goals places him second on the Terriers behind Quinn Hutson despite the 18-year-old Hutson playing in his first collegiate season. A product of the US National Development Team Program, Eiserman is likely still a couple of years from making the jump to the NHL level but certainly seems to be rewarding the Islanders for having taken him 20th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.