Cole Perfetti News: Nabs helper in Game 4 loss

Perfetti logged an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Blues in Game 4.

Perfetti has two helpers, eight shots, seven hits and two blocked shots over four playoff contests. The 23-year-old winger has continued to play in a top-six role after doing so for much of his 18-goal, 50-point regular season. Perfetti offers plenty of scoring upside and can also chip in a little physicality for fantasy managers seeking a well-rounded depth forward in DFS.