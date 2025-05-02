Cole Perfetti News: Scores first career playoff goal

Perfetti scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

Perfetti's goal was his first playoff tally in his career. He's added two assists, 14 shots on net, eight hits, three blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over six appearances this postseason. Perfetti remains in a second-line role, though his power-play role should allow the 23-year-old to get more involved on offense.