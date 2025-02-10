Cole Reinhardt News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Reinhardt was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Reinhardt has one goal, two points, 30 hits and 13 shots on net in 16 NHL appearances this season. He has seven goals and 17 points in 16 minor-league outings during the 2024-25 campaign. Reinhardt could return to Ottawa after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off if Noah Gregor (lower body), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Josh Norris (undisclosed) remain unavailable to play.