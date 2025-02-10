Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Reinhardt was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Reinhardt has one goal, two points, 30 hits and 13 shots on net in 16 NHL appearances this season. He has seven goals and 17 points in 16 minor-league outings during the 2024-25 campaign. Reinhardt could return to Ottawa after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off if Noah Gregor (lower body), Shane Pinto (upper body) and Josh Norris (undisclosed) remain unavailable to play.

Cole Reinhardt
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now