Cole Reinhardt News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Reinhardt was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Reinhardt had seven hits and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He has one goal, two points, 37 hits and 15 PIM across 17 NHL appearances this season. Reinhardt could return to Ottawa before Wednesday's game versus Winnipeg if Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) remain unavailable.