Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Reinhardt headshot

Cole Reinhardt News: Loaned to AHL affiliate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Reinhardt was assigned to AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Reinhardt had seven hits and four PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Montreal. He has one goal, two points, 37 hits and 15 PIM across 17 NHL appearances this season. Reinhardt could return to Ottawa before Wednesday's game versus Winnipeg if Brady Tkachuk (lower body), Josh Norris (upper body) and Shane Pinto (upper body) remain unavailable.

Cole Reinhardt
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now