Colin Blackwell News: Competing for playing time

Blackwell went minus-2 in 11:21 of ice time in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Jets.

Blackwell has played in two straight games while Roope Hintz (face) is out. Prior to that, Blackwell was scratched for five straight contests. The 31-year-old's playing time outlook took a hit when the Stars acquired Mikko Rantanen -- Blackwell has mainly played as a right wing this year, and he became the odd man out after that trade. For the season, Blackwell has done alright in a limited role with 13 points, 56 shots on net, 75 hits and 21 blocked shots over 52 outings, but his place in the lineup is not guaranteed when the Stars are healthy up front.