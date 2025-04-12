Fantasy Hockey
Colin Blackwell headshot

Colin Blackwell News: Supplies shorthanded assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Blackwell notched a shorthanded assist and two blocked shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Utah.

Blackwell's playing time has remained a little sporadic over the last month -- he's been scratched five times in the Stars' last 15 games. Should the team opt to rest forwards ahead of the playoffs, that would help Blackwell play consistently in the short term, though he should still be in the mix for fourth-line duties during the postseason. The 32-year-old has 16 points, 61 shots on net, 83 hits, 23 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over a career-high 62 appearances in 2024-25.

Colin Blackwell
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
