Collin Graf News: Returned to minors

Graf was demoted to AHL San Jose on Tuesday.

Graf is currently stuck in a six-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper and eight shots while averaging 17:14 of ice time. In his 33 games this season, the 22-year-old winger has managed five goals and six helpers, including five power-play points. With Graf headed back to the minors, it could be an indication that Tyler Toffoli (lower body) will be ready to return versus Minnesota on Wednesday.