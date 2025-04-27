Colton Parayko News: Dishes pair of helpers

Parayko notched two assists, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Parayko set up tallies by Jake Neighbours and Brayden Schenn in this contest. After a bit of a rough showing in the first two games of the series, Parayko bounced back well on home ice. He's at three points, a plus-1 rating, 10 shots on net, five hits and eight blocked shots over four playoff outings while occupying his usual top-four role.