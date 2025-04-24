Colton Parayko News: Lights lamp late in win

Parayko scored a power-play goal on three shots, went plus-3, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Jets.

Parayko has two goals over five contests since he returned from a knee injury. The 31-year-old has largely been quiet on offense in the playoffs -- this was his first point to go with six shots on net, a minus-1 rating, four hits and five blocked shots over three postseason contests. Even if he doesn't do much scoring, Parayko's defensive presence will be a big part of the Blues' overall structure. He had career highs in goals (16) and points (36) over 64 regular-season outings.