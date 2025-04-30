Colton Parayko News: Snags assist

Parayko offered an assist, two shots on goal, four blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Jets in Game 5.

Parayko has a goal and three helpers during his three-game point streak. The 31-year-old blueliner has added 12 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, six hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating over five playoff outings. Parayko is a solid source of all-around production in his top-pairing role at even strength, though he remains fairly limited on the power play.