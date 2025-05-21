Connor Brown Injury: Considered game-time decision

Brown is considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Stars due to an undisclosed injury, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Brown's activity has been limited in recent days, as he didn't participate in full practices Saturday or Monday. He was present for Wednesday's morning skate but didn't ultimately skate. Head coach Kris Knoblauch labeled Brown's absence from Saturday's practice as a maintenance day. While Knoblauch said Saturday that he didn't expect Brown to miss time, the 31-year-old's status to begin the Western Conference Finals is up in the air. Brown was productive over the first two rounds of the playoffs, logging four goals, three assists, 10 hits, six blocked shots and two PIM while averaging 15:18 of ice time.