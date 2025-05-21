Connor Brown News: Expected to play Wednesday

Brown (undisclosed) took warmups and is expected to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Stars on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Brown was labeled a game-time decision earlier Wednesday after missing some practices in the Oilers' down time between the second round and the Western Conference Finals. He should slot into his usual middle-six role. He has seven points through 11 playoff games so far.