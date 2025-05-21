Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Brown headshot

Connor Brown News: Expected to play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Brown (undisclosed) took warmups and is expected to play in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals versus the Stars on Wednesday, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

Brown was labeled a game-time decision earlier Wednesday after missing some practices in the Oilers' down time between the second round and the Western Conference Finals. He should slot into his usual middle-six role. He has seven points through 11 playoff games so far.

Connor Brown
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now