Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Carrick headshot

Connor Carrick News: Brought up from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 2:11pm

Carrick was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday on an emergency basis.

Carrick has accumulated 17 goals, 39 points and 87 PIM in 60 minor-league outings this season. With Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower body), Troy Stecher (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) dealing with injuries, and Darnell Nurse likely to be suspended, Carrick will probably play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against San Jose.

Connor Carrick
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now