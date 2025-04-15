Connor Carrick News: Brought up from AHL

Carrick was recalled from AHL Bakersfield on Tuesday on an emergency basis.

Carrick has accumulated 17 goals, 39 points and 87 PIM in 60 minor-league outings this season. With Mattias Ekholm (undisclosed), John Klingberg (lower body), Troy Stecher (undisclosed) and Jake Walman (undisclosed) dealing with injuries, and Darnell Nurse likely to be suspended, Carrick will probably play in Wednesday's regular-season finale against San Jose.