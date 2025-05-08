Fantasy Hockey
Connor Carrick News: Heading to Swiss team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 9, 2025 at 10:04am

Carrick signed a two-year contract with HC Lugano of Switzerland's National League on Wednesday, per Patrick Williams of TheAHL.com.

Carrick hasn't played in the NHL since 2022-23. He played on a two-way contract with the Oilers this year but only saw one call-up from AHL Bakersfield. The 31-year-old defenseman is a long shot to see any NHL action again in his career.

