Connor Hellebuyck News: Does just enough to advance

Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots in Sunday's 4-3 double-overtime win over the Blues in Game 7.

Hellebuyck stayed undefeated on home ice in the playoffs, but it took a late miracle from the Jets. They scored twice in the final minutes with Hellebuyck on the bench for an extra attacker, and the 31-year-old finally had his moment with nearly two full scoreless periods in overtime before Adam Lowry's game-winner. Hellebuyck's 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage over seven games are the worst numbers of any starting goalie still in the playoffs. He'll turn his attention to a second-round matchup versus the Stars, which begins in Winnipeg on Wednesday.