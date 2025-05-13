Connor Hellebuyck News: Falls in Game 4

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Hellebuyck has lost nine straight road playoff games, including five this postseason. He doesn't have any more margin for error -- this game put the Jets down 3-1 in the series, which shifts back to Winnipeg for Thursday's Game 5. Aside from a Game 2 shutout, Hellebuyck has been middling versus the Stars, allowing 11 goals across the three losses. Still, the Jets are poised to roll with him to the end, even as they face an uphill battle.