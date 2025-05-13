Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Falls in Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Stars in Game 4.

Hellebuyck has lost nine straight road playoff games, including five this postseason. He doesn't have any more margin for error -- this game put the Jets down 3-1 in the series, which shifts back to Winnipeg for Thursday's Game 5. Aside from a Game 2 shutout, Hellebuyck has been middling versus the Stars, allowing 11 goals across the three losses. Still, the Jets are poised to roll with him to the end, even as they face an uphill battle.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
