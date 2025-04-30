Connor Hellebuyck News: Gets back in win column

Hellebuyck allowed three goals on 19 shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Blues in Game 5.

It was far from a dominant performance for the 31-year-old, but the Jets' offense took care of business on home ice. Hellebuyck has allowed at least three goals in four of his five playoff outings this year, despite facing no more than 25 shots in any appearance, though he was pulled from the previous two games. The Jets lead this series 3-2 after Wednesday's win, and if Hellebuyck can overcome his road woes, he can send his team to the second round with a win in Friday's Game 6.