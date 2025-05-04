Connor Hellebuyck News: In goal for Game 7

Hellebuyck will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday in Game 7, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 23 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6 before Eric Comrie entered the contest in the third period. The 31-year-old Hellebuyck has a dismal 4.42 GAA and a troubling .815 save percentage through six starts this postseason. However, he has won his last three outings in Winnipeg, as the home team has taken every game in the series. The winner of Sunday's matchup will face Dallas in the second round.