Connor Hellebuyck News: Loses on home ice

Hellebuyck stopped 21 of 24 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Stars in Game 1.

Despite an awful first round, Hellebuyck went undefeated on home ice versus the Blues. That won't be the case in the second round, as the Stars won in Winnipeg after Mikko Rantanen scored three times on Hellebuyck in a span of 7:55 during the second period. This wasn't a bad outing by any means, but Hellebuyck will need to tighten things up in Friday's Game 2.