Connor Hellebuyck News: Road woes continue

Hellebuyck stopped 18 of 23 shots before he was replaced by Eric Comrie in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blues in Game 6.

The first half of the game made it seem as if Hellebuyck had moved past his road woes. That illusion came crashing down when the Blues tallied four times in a span of 5:23 after the midway mark of the second period. Hellebuyck allowed 16 goals on 66 shots over three contests in St. Louis during this season, and he was pulled from all of those games. Luckily for him, Game 7 on Sunday is on home ice, where he's been noticeably better at 3-0 with seven goals allowed on 58 shots in the first round.