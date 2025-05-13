Fantasy Hockey
Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Hellebuyck is expected to defend the road net against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 4, per John Lu of TSN.

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has lost four straight road outings this postseason while surrendering 21 goals on 92 shots. Hellebuyck has a 5-5 record with one shutout, a 3.51 GAA and an .848 save percentage during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

