Connor Hellebuyck News: Set to start Game 4

Hellebuyck is expected to defend the road net against Dallas on Tuesday in Game 4, per John Lu of TSN.

Hellebuyck allowed five goals on 26 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Stars in Game 3. He has lost four straight road outings this postseason while surrendering 21 goals on 92 shots. Hellebuyck has a 5-5 record with one shutout, a 3.51 GAA and an .848 save percentage during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.