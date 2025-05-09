Connor Hellebuyck News: Shuts out Stars in Game 2

Hellebuyck posted a 21-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win over the Stars in Game 2.

Hellebuyck's faced plenty of criticism in the postseason, but he proved why he's one of the NHL's best goalies in this contest. The 31-year-old didn't face a lot of traffic Friday, but he never gave the Stars a chance of a comeback. He's stopped 42 of 45 shots across two games in the second round and looks to be more confident, though he'll have to face his road woes in Sunday's Game 3 in Dallas.