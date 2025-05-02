Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Connor Hellebuyck headshot

Connor Hellebuyck News: Starting Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Hellebuyck will guard the road goal in Friday's Game 6 versus the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Hellebuyck is 3-2 in the first round, but he's gotten there with an uninspiring 3.96 GAA and an .822 save percentage. He allowed 11 goals on 43 shots in the two previous road games, and he was pulled from both contests. He'll need to be significantly better if the Jets want to avoid Game 7.

Connor Hellebuyck
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now