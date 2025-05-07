Connor Hellebuyck News: Tending twine in Game 1

Hellebuyck will defend the home crease in Wednesday's Game 1 against the Stars, Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Hellebuyck had a stellar regular season that puts him in prime position to win a second consecutive Vezina Trophy, but he was shaky during the Jets' first-round series against the Blues, going 4-3-0 with a 3.85 GAA and .830 save percentage. However, the 31-year-old will remain in net to begin the second round and should continue to have opportunities to turn things around.